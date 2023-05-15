Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Up 38.9% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $12,357.44 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

