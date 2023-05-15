RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $210.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,959. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.12.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

