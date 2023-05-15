RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $2.11 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,028,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

