RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New $755,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.31. 180,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,873. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

