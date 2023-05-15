RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

WDAY traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.93. 593,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $206.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

