RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 7,700 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $77.91. 1,401,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,878. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.