RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes $5.59 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.1% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. 16,139,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,016,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.