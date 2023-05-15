RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 674.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 4,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

