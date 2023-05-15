RJA Asset Management LLC Invests $975,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

RJA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Beyond Meat comprises about 0.4% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RJA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 194,478 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 348,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $682.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.00. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

