Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,993,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,161,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $233,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.