Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Raised by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $462.07. 86,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Stories

