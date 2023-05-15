Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Parex Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

