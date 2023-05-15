Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down to $2.96

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $2.90. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 154,032 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $658.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,122 shares of company stock valued at $847,541 in the last three months. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 113.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 123.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 37.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 184,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.