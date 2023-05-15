Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.57

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.28. Sabra Health Care REIT shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 164,846 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
