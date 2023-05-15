Safe (SAFE) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $7.50 or 0.00027678 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $156.32 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00128709 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040340 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.00562315 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

