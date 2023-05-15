Saturna Capital CORP Has $110.39 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,724,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $110,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JCI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 706,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.