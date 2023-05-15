Saturna Capital CORP Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.32. 22,166,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,975,855. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.17, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.