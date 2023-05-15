Saturna Capital CORP Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 284,446 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

