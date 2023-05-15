SBB Research Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $81.58. 2,317,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

