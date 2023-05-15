SBB Research Group LLC Acquires New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 960.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,549,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $13.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $671.41. 97,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.76. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

