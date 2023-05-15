SBB Research Group LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 617,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 147,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 45,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 196,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.59. 2,473,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

