SBB Research Group LLC Sells 33 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SBB Research Group LLC cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.95. 423,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,977. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $392.79.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

