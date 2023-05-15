Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.1% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 48,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

SCHW traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $50.77. 8,626,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,938,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 59,778 shares valued at $4,670,001. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

