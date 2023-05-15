Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.8% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.79. 931,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

