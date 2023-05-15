Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,107,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 603,125 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $5.41.

Scilex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scilex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

