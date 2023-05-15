Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,702 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 5.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $649,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.20. 306,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

