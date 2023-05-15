Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,537,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,659 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.98% of TELUS worth $261,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in TELUS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,256,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,906,000 after buying an additional 776,857 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,447,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in TELUS by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.52. 145,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,657. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on TU. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

