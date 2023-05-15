Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 124,679 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.51% of Sun Life Financial worth $139,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLF. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,328,000 after purchasing an additional 786,976 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,180,000 after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

SLF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 147,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

