Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $170,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.55. 513,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,686. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $451.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

