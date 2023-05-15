Scotia Capital Inc. Has $27.41 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

BKNG stock traded up $18.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,649.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,945. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,593.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,316.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

