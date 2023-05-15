Scotia Capital Inc. Has $31.10 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $31,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,791,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $251,322,000 after purchasing an additional 864,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. 385,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,784. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

