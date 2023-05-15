Scotia Capital Inc. Has $38.97 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.20. 1,112,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,856. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.