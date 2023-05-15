Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of CGI worth $36,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CGI by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CGI by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $103.72. 42,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIB. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

