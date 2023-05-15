Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.42. 286,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.