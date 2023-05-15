Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,729 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,266,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.4 %

BDX stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.42. 157,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,101. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.