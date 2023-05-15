Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 28,502 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,502 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 340,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,318. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

