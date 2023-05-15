Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,440 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of Waste Management worth $101,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,443 shares of company stock worth $4,715,820. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 293,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

