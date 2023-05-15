Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 538 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 536 ($6.71). Approximately 112,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 202,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534 ($6.69).

Scottish American Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £948.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,448.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 511.38.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine Montgomery acquired 10,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £49,300 ($61,756.23). In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Christine Montgomery acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £49,300 ($61,756.23). Also, insider Dame Mariot Leslie bought 2,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,780 ($12,251.03). 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.