Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) & Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Critical Analysis

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Sigma Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -82.13

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Searchlight Resources and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23% Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Searchlight Resources and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.77%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Searchlight Resources on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

