Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.17 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Secret has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $12,995.07 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00064438 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00128018 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00040296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003716 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00451817 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,430.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.