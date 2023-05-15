Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 346.28% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance
SEEL stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
