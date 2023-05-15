Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 346.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance

SEEL stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seelos Therapeutics

About Seelos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,068,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 159,295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 399,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,443,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,996 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.