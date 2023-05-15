Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,097 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,130. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.398 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

