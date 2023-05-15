Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 215 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,523 shares of company stock valued at $32,907,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.