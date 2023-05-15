Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 746,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.89.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

