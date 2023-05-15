Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,985 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $6.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $451.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

