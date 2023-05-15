Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Declines By 25.8%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $33.02. 3,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a P/E ratio of 242.02 and a beta of 0.85.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $747.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.67 million. Analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AE. TheStreet cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
