Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Grows By 7.8%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARAV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aravive by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Aravive stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,710. Aravive has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.35.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of transformative treatments designed to halt the progression of life threatening disease, including cancer and fibrosis. The company was founded on December 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

