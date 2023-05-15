Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Grows By 8.7%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,943,300 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 3,627,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.0 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRLFF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,166. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cardinal Energy

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.