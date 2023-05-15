Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Grows By 5.3%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coastal Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

