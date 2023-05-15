Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Expands By 18.4%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,838. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $181.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Insider Transactions at Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,458.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,458.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,973 shares of company stock valued at $355,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.